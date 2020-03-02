'It looks unreal': Homes coated in up to 3 feet of thick ice near Lake Erie in NY

Residents living along the shore of Lake Erie in New York woke up to find their homes completely encased in ice due to battering winds and freezing temperatures.

Several waterfront homes in Hamburg, New York, are covered in up to 3-foot-thick ice after 48 straight hours of gale force winds that blew lake water ashore.

Resident Ed Mis has lived in the area for eight years, and while the neighborhood has seen ice coatings before, he told CNN this is the first time it’s been this bad. His backyard has about 12 feet of ice.

“It looks fake. It looks unreal,” Mis said. “It’s dark on the inside of my house. It can be a little eerie, a little frightening.”

Mis says there was no ice in his yard or on his home Thursday, but by Friday morning, his home and others were completely covered.

The ice has since started to melt, but Mis is worried about potential damage to his house.

"We're worried about the integrity, of structure failure when it starts to melt, because of the weight on the roof,” he told CNN.

Mis hopes the governor will approve an emergency declaration to help the neighborhood recover.

“It’s a beautiful sight, but I don’t want to live through it again,” he told CNN.

