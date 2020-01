Animal control has started an investigation after a horse was shot here in the east.

The shooting happened at a farm in Onslow County.

The horse, "Squeeze," had surgery Wednesday.

The owner, Heidi Lord, says Squeeze is expected to recover, but that could take six-months up to a year.

Lord also says Squeeze will likely have to retire and may not be able to compete or be used for riding lessons.

The owner says the medical expenses have cost her around $7,000 so far.