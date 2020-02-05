Interim Chancellor delivers ECU State of the University Address

Interim ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson gave the State of the University Address to ECU Faculty and Staff Wednesday afternoon, but he didn’t say much about the recent ECU Trustees Scandal involving two trustees meddling in student government elections.

Mitchelson presented a PowerPoint presentation to the group and said he is grateful for the students and faculty at ECU especially during these “turbulent times.”

He discussed an increased graduation rate and said ECU is the leader in the UNC system for rural enrollment.

Michelson shared the vision of making ECU a destination university, mentioning potential growth such as a hotel in Uptown and a performing arts center.

Although not heavily discussed, Mitchelson did express his frustration in regard to the trustee’s recent admitted actions.

He said, “I am frustrated as heck with our governance issues. I dislike being on the front page of any newspaper for the wrong reasons. We deserve better.”

This was the first state of the university address since 2012.

Mitchelson did add that ECU is in the process of looking for a chancellor and that it was not going to be him.

The search for a new chancellor for ECU is currently underway.