Injured Pamlico Co. firefighter awake and responding

A Pamlico County firefighter who was injured more than a month ago is now awake and asking for her mother.

Meagan Speciale has been at Vidant Medical Center since the March 5th accident in Beaufort County.

The 20-year-old volunteer firefighter was assisting with traffic control at a fire when she was hit by a car.

The Aurora Fire Department posted today that Speciale, who is the granddaughter of State Rep. Michael Speciale, woke up earlier. They say nurses were able to set up a video chat between Speciale and her mother. The post adds that she is understanding questions, mouthing some words, and shaking her head yes or no.

A Highway Patrol report says charges are still pending against Linda McCollum, the driver of the car they say hit the firefighter.

