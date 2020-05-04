Incoming ECU Freshman gets congratulations from former First Lady Michelle Obama

A high school senior headed to ECU in the fall is getting recognition from a former First Lady for his achievement.

Anyanso Kalu lives in Raleigh and came to the United States with his parents from Nigeria in 2005, when he was just 2-years-old.

He's the oldest of four and the first in his family to go to college.

"It's very exciting, being the first in my family. I feel like it's a dream come true and I've worked hard for it. It means a lot to me because I get to show my siblings that this is possible," Anyanso said.

Anyanso's mom said he has already been a role model to his siblings, and has always been smart.

"He could count at the age of nine months, so what they used to call him back there in Africa was a young doctor," his mother said.

He applied to close to 20 different schools and said he got accepted to almost 75% of them.

But Anyanso said his heart was pulled to ECU.

He tweeted about his accomplishment on social media and got a response from someone he looks up to, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"She's a very big role model of mine. She always has been. So that's very inspirational and motivating. Makes me want to go to college right now,"Anyanso said.

Anyanso said that being acknowledged by Michelle Obama, just pushes him to do his best, even more so than before.

"We have to focus on what we can, what we do have strength in and what we can focus on is college," Anyanso said.

Anyanso said he plans on majoring in public health and minoring in business.

He also said sports is a big part of his life and plans on playing for a club team or walking on the school team within the next couple years.

Anyanso was also accepted to Wingate, UNCG, A&T, and was asked to play football and run track for some D3 schools.

