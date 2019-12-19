Income growth greatest in tech hubs over past 5 years

Household income has grown the most in tech and entertainment centers like Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and large chunks of the West Coast in recent years.

New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that areas that attracted highly educated workers like Denver and Pittsburgh also saw mean household income rise the most from 2013 to 2018.

Economist Mark Vitner says most of the income growth in these areas has come from wages. He says metro areas tied to technology and life sciences have performed best in the last decade.

