In home health care worker charged with stealing checks

An in home health care worker has been arrested and charged with stealing checks from her patient.

Back in January, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office got a report from a citizen saying her personal checks had been cashed without her approval or knowledge.

Deputies determined the checks had been stolen from her home earlier that month. Detective say the missing checks had been stolen by 25-year-old Tamrah Lathon. Lathon was working in the residence as an in-home healthcare worker.

Lathon was arrested on June 3rd and charged with forgery of instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. She was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.