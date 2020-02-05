Improved local fire department ratings could lower homeowners' insurance

Residents could see a decrease in their homeowner’s insurance rates due to a new and improved rating for two local fire departments.

Black Jack Volunteer Fire Department and Staton House Fire & Rescue Department were both recognized by the North Carolina Department of Insurance Office of The State Fire Marshal. New evaluations showed an improved protection class rating of 5/9E for their districts.

The rating system ranges from one to ten; one being the highest. Lower ratings don’t necessarily correlate to poor service, but a higher rating means the department is overall better equipped to respond to fires.

Chief of the Black Jack Fire Department Corey Handley says his department was awarded a significant increase. It shows their proficiency in structure fires.

“Previously, our grade was a 7/9. We improved to a 5/9 rating, which will lower homeowners’ rates for the community and the fire district,” Handley said.

Handley explains what the state analyzes.

“It takes into account communication at the 9-1-1 center, public water supply—which is your fire hydrants, our response, fire engines, mutual aid response, as well as our training records, and paperwork, and general record-keeping,” said Handley.

Handley said he’s elated about the improvement and said the department has been working hard.

“We felt like we were gonna improve,” Handley said, “We were pleased with the results.”

According to Home Insurance King, the average insurance rate in Pitt County is around $1,098 a year. Kathy Scott has lived in the Staton Department’s district for over 20 years. She’s retired and says her insurance averages around $1,000 per year.

She says it’s normally high, and any improvement helps, even though she believes it won’t be much. Scott said, “Oh, I think everybody will be delighted. I really do. Service is already good, so a reduction in price would be great.

Kevin Gilly has lived in the Black Jack Fire Department’s district for around three years and he’s anticipating the possible decrease.

“I generally think it takes a few years to see the effects, but that is generally - not only a financial gain, but it’s also peace of mind that the protection is so close and improving,” Gilly said.

He is also sending encouraging words to the fire department that protects his district. Gilly said, “Keep up the good work... you’re never seen until it’s time to have an emergency. And it’s kind of good to know that when you do have an emergency, you can rely on somebody.”

Handley said the department plans to continue the improvements by bringing in more workers and adding another fire truck. He asks the community to support local fire departments, as his department is made of volunteers.

Residents could see changes as early as May of this year.