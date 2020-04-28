Employment scams popping up amid unemployment increases

Millions of people have filed for unemployment over the past couple of weeks and scammers are trying to take advantage of that.

Employment scams are popping up as more people are furloughed or laid off work.

The Better Business Bureau says you should look out for a few things in order to avoid falling victim to scams.

Be cautious of work from home or secret shopper jobs.

Positions that do not require training or licensing may interest more people and scammers know this. Always double check the legitimacy by checking with the brand.

Watch out for on the spot job offers. There is no doubt that you're an excellent candidate but beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to you first.

Be careful of jobs that make you pay for an application. Federal Governments and the United States Postal Service will never charge you for information about jobs or applications.

Always double check that the companies are in fact hiring because many companies have recently enacted hiring freezes.