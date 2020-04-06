IRS, federal officials warn of scams ahead of stimulus check deposits

The IRS and other federal agencies are warning you not to give out personal information with regards to the stimulus check.

North Carolinians will begin getting COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments in the next few weeks. Federal officials say the IRS will not ask you to pay a fee or confirm information in order to receive your payment.

Most Americans will get their payment in the form of direct deposit, based on their 2018 or 2019 tax information. Officials urge you to be careful if contacted about the payment. If you have received a refund via paper check for those tax years, you will continue receiving it in that way.

They say if you receive a check for an odd amount, such as $1,322.48, it is fraud.

If you think you have been a victim or to report suspicious activity, call 866-720-5721 or e-mail at disaster@leo.gov.