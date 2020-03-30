Hyde County restricting visitors to mainland

Another Eastern Carolina county is banning visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hyde County says only residents will be allowed on the mainland part of the county until further notice.

Twelve days ago the county began restricting access to Ocracoke Island.

The county says residents from Beaufort, Dare, Tyrrell, and Washington counties will be allowed in the county only for activities allowed under the governor's 'Stay at Home' order.

For those on Ocracoke, additional restrictions have been placed for non-resident property owners and workers. The county says only people working on critical repairs requiring a building permit will be issued temporary entry permits.

Two weeks ago, Dare County posted deputies at its entry points to keep out visitors.

