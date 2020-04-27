Hyde County resident mistakenly told they had COVID-19

Health officials say there are no positive cases of the coronavirus in Hyde County after a technical error led to the report of the county's first case.

Over the weekend, a Hyde County patient was mistakenly told they had the coronavirus.

That person was in a batch of 122 incorrectly-reported positive results from Vidant Health.

Vidant executives later admitted a technical error lead to the incorrect reporting of those cases.

Hyde County Health Director Luana Gibbs is happy Vidant fixed the problem, but says it was stressful for everyone involved. "That was a horrific day for me, when I found out that this negative case that we were shown, I mean we've got paper evidence that says we have a positive case and we tell our public that, then this. I was not a very happy person."

Health leaders are still encouraging people to practice social distancing and good hygiene to avoid exposure to the virus.