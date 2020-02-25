Hyde County gets $4.9 million for school repairs

A school system rocked hard by Hurricane Dorian will soon be getting some relief.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson made the announcement today that Hyde County Schools will receive almost $5 Million for hurricane damage repairs and clean up.

Ocracoke Island was heavily damaged by Hurricane Dorian in September.

Ocracoke School was severely damaged and some buildings will have to be replaced.

The money is coming from a 2018 appropriation from the General Assembly that goes to hurricane disaster relief.

