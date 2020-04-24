Hyde County extends stay at home order through May 22

The Hyde County Board of Commissioners amended the local state of emergency order adopting the guidelines laid out in the Governor's Executive Order and extending the stay at home order until May 22.

Commissioners also and lifted the Ocracoke non-resident property owner entry restrictions effective May 11.

Hyde County says it is beginning to implement plans to gradually relax the current restrictions while still protecting the safety of our community.

The first step in this process is to begin allowing Ocracoke non-resident property owners back to the island.

All non-resident property owners should bring their own supplies to sustain themselves in their homes as much as possible; including groceries, medication, paper products and other essentials.

Decisions regarding visitor access to Hyde County will be addressed at a future date to allow for the monitoring of resource availability and the county's ability to conduct testing and contact tracing as necessary.

