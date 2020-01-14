Hurricane debris removal ending next month in Hyde County

Hurricane Dorian debris removal is scheduled to be completed one month from now in Hyde County.

The debris removal program began its third and final pass on Ocracoke island last week.

The removal will continue on the mainland on a limited basis until February 15th. After that, curbside collection on both mainland Hyde County and Ocracoke Island will be discontinued.

Officials say it's important to identify collection needs now and are asking residents to contact the community center to make sure that your storm debris is collected.

