Hungry giraffe, zebra poach family’s snacks during ride through wildlife safari park

Owen Maynard and his family may want to roll up the windows the next time they take a drive on the wild side.

The Maynard kids were a little freaked out when a giraffe and a zebra at Wild Animal Safari in north Georgia poked their heads into the family vehicle to grab a snack.

The video shows the giraffe using its long neck to reach in and help itself to a cup of something on the lap of one of the children.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the zebra poked its head in from the other side with its mouth wide open.

With the kids a bit panicked, a chuckling dad slowly pulled forward, leaving the wild snack thieves behind.

