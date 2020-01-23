Hundreds take Polar Bear Plunge at ECU

A school tradition continues at ECU as students, faculty, and staff jumped into the icy cold waters of the Student Recreation Center's outdoor pool at ECU.

WITN Sports Director Billy Weaver joined hundreds of others for the 24th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at ECU Thursday night. He said, "It was cold, but the mild temperatures of about 50 degrees made it bearable. But it was cold out there especially when you're dripping wet."

The first jump began with 35 participants in 1997 and has grown to more than 1,000 jumpers through the years.

This year, Head Baseball Coach Cliff Godwin braved the cold waters with a few of his players. Coach Godwin said, "As a former student here at ECU, just to see all the students' excitement. Getting to be with them. It's really cool."

In 2018, nearly 700 plungers participated in the event. The record for total jumpers was set in 2013 with 1,094 hitting the water.

The first jump of the 24th Annual Polar Bear Plunge began at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and continued through the night until the last jumper had gone in.

After jumping, they all enjoyed hot chocolate and food while visiting the Student Organizational Fair.

The first 500 jumpers received a free event long-sleeved T-shirt and a winter toboggan.