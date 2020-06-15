Hundreds ride motorcycles in memory of George Floyd

More than 300 motorcyclists in North Carolina rode 60 miles Sunday to call for change following the police killing of George Floyd.

WRAL-TV reports that the motorcyclists gathered in Garner and rode to Fayetteville in a peaceful protest to show their support for criminal justice reform.

Sedrick Hayes, who organized the event, said it ended up much bigger than he expected. One primary goal for the gathering was to encourage people to register to vote.