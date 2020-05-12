Hundreds of NC inmates designated recovered from COVID-19

The NC Department of Public Safety says the majority of offenders in the state prison system who tested positive for COVID-19 are now presumed to have recovered, according to guidance by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the 642 individuals testing positive among eleven prison facilities, more than 500 have now met the DHHS and Centers for Disease Control criteria to be released from medical isolation.

The majority of offenders, 427, presumed to be recovered are housed at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where 467 offenders tested positive for the virus, most in a prison-wide testing operation from April 15-16. More than 90 percent of those individuals remained asymptomatic.

All the offenders at Bertie, Caledonia, and Pasquotank correctional institutions who tested positive for COVID-19 are now presumed to be recovered. In light of these recoveries, those facilities have returned to modified pandemic operations with continued staff screenings, isolation and quarantine protocols and offender movements designed to prevent the mixing of offenders from different housing units.

Of the 91 offenders who tested COVID-19 positive at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, more than 50 are now presumed recovered.

