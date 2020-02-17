Humphrey Road to permanently close in Lenoir County

A road will permanently close in the east next week as part of a major highway project.

NCDOT contractors will close Humphrey Road at its intersection with NC 58 as part of the CF Harvey Parkway expansion project in Lenoir County.

Humphrey Road will eventually become a dead-end road with a cul-de-sac at the end near NC-58.

The closure will take place next Monday, February 24th.

After Humphrey Road closes, drivers can use Taylor Heath Road to connect from Hugo Road to Highway 58.

The parkway is being extended nearly 6 miles from Highway 58 over to Highway 11.

The project will cost $73.5 million and is expected to be completed in 2021.

