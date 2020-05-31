Human remains found in Cape Lookout

Officials say human remains have been found in Cape Lookout.

Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West says the remains were found Sunday around 3:30 p.m. within the seashore off the coast of Down East Carteret County.

West did not give the location of the remains or say what they were or where they were found.

This comes more than a week after a 21-year old Fort Bragg solider, Enrique Roman-Martinez, went missing over the Memorial Day weekend.

Enrique went missing around midnight on May 22 and was reported missing at 7 p.m. the following day.

At this point, park officials have not said if there is any connection.

Stay with WITN news on-air and online as we learn more.

