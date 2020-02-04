Hubert woman charged with abducting 15-year-old girl

The mother of the boyfriend of a missing girl is charged with her abduction.

Lacie Zgieb was charged with abduction of a child.

Onslow County deputies say back on January 24th they began investigating a missing teenager from the Hubert area.

Deputies say the 15-year-old girl was believed to be with her boyfriend, who is also 15. They checked the boyfriend's home, also in Hubert, and were told by his mother that the girl wasn't there.

The missing teen's parents were able to track their daughter's cell phone and discovered her to be in the Raleigh area, deputies said. Raleigh police say they found the girl with Zgieb.

The woman was taken before a magistrate on Friday who set her bond at $20,000.

