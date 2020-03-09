How parents prepare children for coronavirus vs. flu

Our country is facing a public health crisis amid coronavirus fears, but data from the Centers for Disease Control shows more people are dying from the flu than from coronavirus.

The CDC reports that the new coronavirus has led to more than 3,000 deaths worldwide. However, that's nothing compared to the 20,000 flu deaths this season.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has already reported a death toll of 127 for the 2019 - 2020 year in our state. And the CDC reports children younger than five are are higher risk.

Despite this, there was no shortage of children at the Havens Garden park Monday. And the parents in Beaufort County say they're not afraid to let their children have a little fun.

Typically, parks are seen as a breeding ground for all sorts of bacteria, according to Home Advisor.com. However, mother of two, Kelly Bergweger says she tries to not get too over-protective with her kids.

Bergweger said, "Sometimes I think if you worry too much, it could make it worse."

Janell Lewis with Beaufort County Public Health says children are more prone to get sick due to their developing immune systems and exposure to germs.

"As they're growing, they're immune systems are building. So, they are a little bit more prone to get sick," Lewis said.

Lewis explains the two strands of Influenza.

"A and B that you hear a lot of - those are the most common. Um, the flu does develop over the years." "And it can transfer to different strands," said Lewis.

Bergweger says she is not afraid to let her children get dirty and share germs with other kids.

"I try to do what's best for the kids by making sure they wash their hands," Bergweger said, "I also try not to get too focused on it and let their immunity build up."

Mother-of-two Laura Lapp says she's not worried about her girls either.

Lapp said, "Maintaining a healthy lifestyle has been our goal. So, I haven't been taking any extra precautions."

Kelly adds, "I'm hoping that it's quickly coming to an end and that we can just get back to enjoying this beautiful weather and not being so concerned on if I'm gonna get sick or not."

Flu season is expected to come to an end soon. Lewis says as we approach April, things should slow down.