How COVID-19 has impacted Mexican restaurants on Cinco de Mayo

In the middle of the fallout of COVID-19, Mexican businesses are really feeling the impact of not being able to have customers dine in on Cinco de Mayo.

May 5, or Cinco de Mayo, is celebration to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Juvencio Peralta, with the Amexcan organization, says though more American's celebrate it than people actually from Mexico, American' spending has made Cinco de Mayo a huge boom in business for Mexican restaurants in the past.

Peralta said, "It's a huge loss. It's going to be huge loss for the industry, and it's hurt a lot of these restaurants."

Mike Horton, co-owner and general manager of Chico's in Greenville, says the holiday is his busiest day of the year

"We usually see about a triple business increase. And a lot of that has to do with the celebrating with margaritas," said Horton.

Peralta said, "It's really going to hurt a lot of industries, especially the restaurant industries where it's generally a lot of consumers for food."

Horton says booze sales usually double.

"Our alcohol sales on a normal day is about 15 to 20 percent, but for Cinco de Mayo, it can be as high as 50 percent," Horton said.

Restaurants are hoping they will be able to invite people in to sit down and have a margarita and some guacamole again real soon.

Horton said, "We're anticipating in the near future, in about two or three weeks, that the governor will allow restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity."