House Speaker Tim Moore to visit Port of Morehead City

House Speaker Tim Moore is visiting the Port of Morehead City Monday.

Moore will get a briefing on IT and infrastructure upgrades that are expanding its economic capability, including the port's first new crane in 50 years.

"The first new crane in 50 years for the Port of Morehead City and record container traffic for our ports system – these are powerful results of sustained investment in North Carolina's economic resources," Speaker Moore said.

Port operations create more than 87,700 jobs statewide and bring in $678 million each year in state and local taxes. The system has the fastest growing port in the U.S.