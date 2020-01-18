House Dems to outline case for removing Trump from office

House Democrats are preparing to outline their case for removing President Donald Trump from office with the filing of a legal brief due by 5 p.m. Saturday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The two articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. | Source: AP Photo / Susan Walsh

The submission follows new revelations in the case and Trump’s naming of nationally known lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to the team that will defend him.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals as he was withholding military aid.

Trump says he didn’t do anything wrong. His Senate impeachment trial opens Tuesday.

