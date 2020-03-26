Hours and routes changing for Greenville Area Transit

Starting today, hours and routes of the Greenville Area Transit will be changing.

Service hours will be 6:25 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:25 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Service will be suspended for routes 1-3.

Route 4 will no longer visit the ECU Grid. Instead, it will begin visiting the Greenville VA Health Care Center on Moye Boulevard.

Route 5 will no longer take trips south of Moseley Drive and Route 6 will not visit the South section of Mall Drive and Memorial Drive.

Other changes include riders entering from the rear doors of the buses. The front door will be open for ADA access only.

There will be no fare during this time.