FEMA: Hotels, motels and dorms to be used as housing options for those at risk

The state is working to provide individual housing units for those who need a place to stay during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Governor Cooper says FEMA has approved a request to provide housing alternatives, like hotels, motels and dorms, for those who may need to quarantine or are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19.

More than 16,500 individual housing units will be provided to:

- People who test positive for COVID-19 and need to be isolated but do not require hospitalization, including those discharged from hospitals.

- People exposed to COVID-19 and identified by a health care professional as needing quarantine but do not hospitalization.

- People needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined by public health officials, particularly for high-risk groups such as people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions such as respiratory illness, compromised immunities or chronic disease. This may include those whose living situation makes them unable to adhere to social distancing guidance.

The federal government through FEMA will pay 75% of costs associated with this. North Carolina will pay the remaining 25%.

The funding includes electricity, waste disposal, laundry, food, cleaning and security costs.