Hospital delivers baby after mother suffers heart attack

A North Carolina hospital says it has delivered a baby after the mother suffered a rare kind of heart attack.

A news release from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says 29-year-old Brittany Little, who was eight months pregnant, suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, a type of heart attack that occurs when the lining of the artery starts to tear and unravel.

She was treated in Hickory but suffered cardiac arrest and was transferred to the Winston-Salem hospital.

Five days after she was transferred, Little gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

