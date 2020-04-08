Hope Mission in Morehead City continues to serve

A soup kitchen in the east is letting residents in their community know that they are there to help as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

Hope Mission in Morehead City has to do things a little differently right now, but they are still serving up hot meals seven days a week to anyone in need.

The non-profit organization says they have seen a huge influx in the number of residents needing help due to the coronavirus.

Instead of welcoming people inside of their soup kitchen for a hot meal, they are doing to-go meals that include a sweet treat and water.

Gene McLendon, Hope Mission Executive Director, says, "We've seen an additional segment of the population come in, those who have normal jobs, like those who work at the grocery stores and restaurants that are out of work and we've encouraged those individuals, that if you have a need, come see us we want to help you in anyway we can."

The rise in the number of people they are feeding daily has put a strain on their donation supplies. Anyone that is wishing to help Hope Mission can find more information on how to donate on their website.