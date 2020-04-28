Hookerton license plate agency busy despite COVID-19

While many DMV offices are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, one tag office here in Eastern Carolina is doing a brisk business thanks to its drive-thru capability.

The town of Hookerton runs the tag office in Greene County and it's remained open during the pandemic.

For the past three weeks, they've only conducted business at the drive-thru window and will only take cash or checks.

Before the pandemic, they typically saw close to 150 people on a normal day. But now they're seeing 300 to 400 people a day for license plate services. Lately, they have had people as far away as Wake County make the drive to Hookerton.

Clerks tell us people seem to like the little or no contact due to COVID-19 and having a CashPoints ATM in the parking lot has helped a lot for those customers who wanted to pay with a credit card.

