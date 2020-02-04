Hong Kong reports virus death as workers strike at hospitals

Hong Kong hospitals are cutting services as thousands of medical workers strike for a second day to demand that the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the territory.

All but two of Hong Kong’s land and sea crossings with the mainland were closed, but four locally transmitted cases have been reported, indicating community transmission.

The territory reported its first death and the second fatality outside China, which has reported 425 deaths and more than 20,000 cases of the new coronavirus.

On the mainland, thousands of treatment beds were being placed in tight rows in public venues hastily transformed into hospitals as patients overwhelm medical facilities in the hardest-hit areas.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

China’s virus outbreak weighs on global business

China’s virus outbreak is giving global business a chill, with even the gaming industry taking a hit.

Mink breeders in Denmark called off a fur auction because Chinese buyers can’t attend due to travel curbs imposed to contain the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau announced it was closing casinos for two weeks as a precaution.

The territory is a major revenue source for U.S. casino operators Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Singapore Air Show, due to open next week, announced Tuesday it was cancelling a business conference due to the absence of Chinese participants.

Global companies increasingly rely on China, the world’s No. 2 economy, but that has left them more exposed than ever to the pain of its latest abrupt slump.

