Homicide investigation underway after two people found shot in Onslow County

Deputies are investigating a double shooting that ended with one person dead.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Wednesday around 10:18 p.m. to Hines Farm Road outside of Jacksonville for a shooting.

There they found a person shot multiple times.

While deputies and EMS were tending to the victim, we’re told the investigation led deputies to a nearby vacant house on Hines Farm Road.

Deputies say inside they found another person who had been shot.

That person was pronounced dead at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say there is a suspected motive but it is early in the investigation.

Deputies are still working to notify next of kind before releasing identities.

Preliminary information leads officials to believe this to be an isolated incident.

