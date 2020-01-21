Homeless shelters extend hours due to freezing temperatures

​​At least three area homeless shelters in the East are extending their hours, some to 24-7, due to the frigid temperatures.

Onslow Community Outreach Shelter’s hours are normally from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., however, the shelter opened 4 hours early at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The shelter director says they’ll also allow people to stay inside late Wednesday morning.

Kinston’s shelter, called “Friends, is now open 24/7 to anyone who needs somewhere warm to go. Greenville’s Community Crossroads Center adjusted their hours to be open all day Tuesday. Shelter directors said, they usually have a full house during this time of year.

Director Cindy Williams said, “It’s freezing outside and our residents did laundry today. So, we’re bringing them back here and letting them know that we will open up the shelter early.”

Williams also said they are open to people who are not homeless but may not have utilities at home or be able to afford the cost of running their heat.

“Shelter a little bit in the car, but it’s still very cold because I cannot afford the gas to let the car run,” said shelter resident Isna Sadler.

Onslow Community Outreach is also allowing people to stop in for coffee and soup during the day, as another way to keep people warm in the cold weather.

All three shelters may maintain the extended hours further into this week if the freezing cold continues.