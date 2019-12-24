Home for the Holidays: Sharon's Flash Fried Collards

SHARON JOHNSON – FLASH FRIED COLLARD CHIPS

Collard greens on New Year's Day and during every big holiday meal is a common Southern tradition, one that is kept by Sharon’s family. She shows us how to give some variety to our collard greens.

INGREDIENTS

1 bunch collard greens

Vegetable or Peanut Oil (oil of your choice)

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

- Pour oil into the Deep Fryer or pot, wait 15 minutes for it to heat up

- Wash collards and remove ribs, pat dry as well as you can

- Cut into desired size (smaller cooks better)

- Once the collards hit the hot oil, the water is going to make the oil boil and make a lot of noise and mess, so have splatter screen or pot top ready

- Let it fry for 10 seconds

- Remove the collards and let any excess oil drip off

- Wait a little while for the chips to drip before sprinkling with salt

- After seasoned they’re ready to serve