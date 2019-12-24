Home for the Holidays: Sharon's Flash Fried Collards

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - SHARON JOHNSON – FLASH FRIED COLLARD CHIPS
Collard greens on New Year's Day and during every big holiday meal is a common Southern tradition, one that is kept by Sharon’s family. She shows us how to give some variety to our collard greens.
INGREDIENTS
1 bunch collard greens
Vegetable or Peanut Oil (oil of your choice)
Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pour oil into the Deep Fryer or pot, wait 15 minutes for it to heat up
- Wash collards and remove ribs, pat dry as well as you can
- Cut into desired size (smaller cooks better)
- Once the collards hit the hot oil, the water is going to make the oil boil and make a lot of noise and mess, so have splatter screen or pot top ready
- Let it fry for 10 seconds
- Remove the collards and let any excess oil drip off
- Wait a little while for the chips to drip before sprinkling with salt
- After seasoned they’re ready to serve