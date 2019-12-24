Home for the Holidays: Matt's Easy Lemon Pie

MATT ENGELBRECHT – EASY LEMON PIE

If you buy a pre-made crust, you only need three ingredients to make this tasty dessert. But if you want to make it completely from scratch, Matt included the crust ingredients as well.

INGREDIENTS

For the graham cracker crust

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (11-12 full sheets of graham crackers)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

5 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

For the pie filling

1 cup fresh lemon juice

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

5 large egg yolks

Favorite whipped topping

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the graham cracker crust

- Preheat oven to 350°F.

- Combine the graham cracker crumbs and sugar in a mixing bowl and mix until well combined. Add the melted butter and stir until fully combined and all of the crumbs are moistened.

- Scoop the mixture into a 9-9.5 inch pie plate and firmly press it down into an even layer on the bottom and up around the sides of the dish.

- Bake at 350°F for 8-10 minutes or until the crust is lightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 5-10 minutes while you make the filling.

- Keep oven temperature at 350°F.

To make the lemon pie filling

- Combine the lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, and egg yolks in a large mixing bowl and whisk until fully combined.

- Pour the filling into the slightly cooled graham cracker crust and spread it around into one even layer.

- Bake at 350°F for 18-22 minutes or until the top of the pie is set, the pie will still be jiggly.

- Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool to room temperature for about 2 hours. Transfer to the refrigerator to chill for at least 5-6 hours or overnight.

- Once chilled, top with whipped cream, serve and enjoy!