Home for the Holidays: Liz's Pine Cone Cheese Ball

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - The beauty about this recipe besides the easy factor is you can really play with different holiday shape and season it how you see fit!.
LIZ BATESON – PINE CONE CHEESE BALL
INGREDIENTS
1 package of cream cheese (8 oz.), softened
½ cup light mayonnaise
5 strips of bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
1 Tbsp diced green onion
1 Tsp chopped fresh dill weed
1/8 Tsp pepper
1 ¼ cup whole toasted almonds
Fresh Rosemary sprigs for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Spread almonds on baking pan and bake for 10-15 minutes, stir occasionally until golden. Let cool.
- Combine softened cream cheese and mayo, mix well in a food processor or blender
- Stir in cooked bacon, green onion, dill weed and pepper.
- Cover and chill overnight
- Shape the cheese mixture into two small pine cone shapes onto serving plate
- Starting at the narrow end, place almonds into the cheese on a slight angle, forming rows
- Garnish pine cone cheese ball with rosemary twigs to resemble pine needles.
- Serve with cracker (whatever you like)