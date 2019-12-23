Home for the Holidays: Liz's Pine Cone Cheese Ball

The beauty about this recipe besides the easy factor is you can really play with different holiday shape and season it how you see fit!.

LIZ BATESON – PINE CONE CHEESE BALL

INGREDIENTS

1 package of cream cheese (8 oz.), softened

½ cup light mayonnaise

5 strips of bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

1 Tbsp diced green onion

1 Tsp chopped fresh dill weed

1/8 Tsp pepper

1 ¼ cup whole toasted almonds

Fresh Rosemary sprigs for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees

- Spread almonds on baking pan and bake for 10-15 minutes, stir occasionally until golden. Let cool.

- Combine softened cream cheese and mayo, mix well in a food processor or blender

- Stir in cooked bacon, green onion, dill weed and pepper.

- Cover and chill overnight

- Shape the cheese mixture into two small pine cone shapes onto serving plate

- Starting at the narrow end, place almonds into the cheese on a slight angle, forming rows

- Garnish pine cone cheese ball with rosemary twigs to resemble pine needles.

- Serve with cracker (whatever you like)

