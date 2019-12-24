Home for the Holidays: Dave's Christmas Magic Bars

DAVE JORDAN – CHRISTMAS MAGIC BARS

This is a recipe Dave came up with to combine some great tastes of the season into one, easy to make treat.

INGREDIENTS

1 stick of melted butter

2 cups of crushed chocolate graham crackers

1 cup of dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup of peppermint chips

1/2 cup of chopped pecans

14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

Red & green sprinkles

INSTRUCTIONS

- Line an 8x8, 8x11 or similar sized baking pan with foil, spray with nonstick cooking spray.

- Pour in melted butter

- Place 1 1/2 cups of crushed graham crackers and spread out evenly

- Add 1 cup of dark chocolate chips

- Add 1/2 peppermint chips

- Add 1/2 crushed pecans

- Pour over most of the sweetened condensed milk

- Add remaining crushed graham crackers

- Pour over remaining sweetened condensed milk

- Sprinkle on red and green sprinkles

- Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes

- Let cool. You may want to put the pan into the refrigerator before cutting to firm up a bit.

These bars are easy and fast to make and will likely disappear quickly. It's like magic!!