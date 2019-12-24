Home for the Holidays: Dave's Christmas Magic Bars

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - DAVE JORDAN – CHRISTMAS MAGIC BARS
This is a recipe Dave came up with to combine some great tastes of the season into one, easy to make treat.
INGREDIENTS
1 stick of melted butter
2 cups of crushed chocolate graham crackers
1 cup of dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup of peppermint chips
1/2 cup of chopped pecans
14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
Red & green sprinkles
INSTRUCTIONS
- Line an 8x8, 8x11 or similar sized baking pan with foil, spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Pour in melted butter
- Place 1 1/2 cups of crushed graham crackers and spread out evenly
- Add 1 cup of dark chocolate chips
- Add 1/2 peppermint chips
- Add 1/2 crushed pecans
- Pour over most of the sweetened condensed milk
- Add remaining crushed graham crackers
- Pour over remaining sweetened condensed milk
- Sprinkle on red and green sprinkles
- Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes
- Let cool. You may want to put the pan into the refrigerator before cutting to firm up a bit.
These bars are easy and fast to make and will likely disappear quickly. It's like magic!!