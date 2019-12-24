Home for the Holidays: Billy's Bacon Crackers

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - BILLY WEAVER – BACON CRACKERS
If you like salty, sweet and a little bit of heat – Billy’s Bacon Crackers will be a hit!
INGREDIENTS
1 package of butter crackers (like club crackers)
8-10 slices of bacon (cooked)
1 cup brown sugar
1 pinch cayenne pepper
1 pinch ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven 350 degrees
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil
- align crackers on wire rack set into a lined baking sheet (leave space between each cracker)
- Slice the bacon into thirds or fourths (depending on length/shape of crackers) and place one piece on each spider
- Sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar on top of the bacon-topped crackers (about 1 heaping Tsp per cracker) then lightly sprinkle cayenne and black pepper
- Bake 15-20 minutes or until brown sugar begins to melt and bacon becomes crisp.
- Allow crackers to cool before eating.