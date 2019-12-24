Home for the Holidays: Billy's Bacon Crackers

BILLY WEAVER – BACON CRACKERS

If you like salty, sweet and a little bit of heat – Billy’s Bacon Crackers will be a hit!

INGREDIENTS

1 package of butter crackers (like club crackers)

8-10 slices of bacon (cooked)

1 cup brown sugar

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

- Heat oven 350 degrees

- Line baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil

- align crackers on wire rack set into a lined baking sheet (leave space between each cracker)

- Slice the bacon into thirds or fourths (depending on length/shape of crackers) and place one piece on each spider

- Sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar on top of the bacon-topped crackers (about 1 heaping Tsp per cracker) then lightly sprinkle cayenne and black pepper

- Bake 15-20 minutes or until brown sugar begins to melt and bacon becomes crisp.

- Allow crackers to cool before eating.

