A home was destroyed early Wednesday morning in a fire.

Firefighters say the fire broke out at a home on Pender Lane near Newport just before 5:30 a.m. They say the flames started in the home and spread to a pick-up truck parked out front.

Officials say no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The home is a total loss. Crews say there was heat damage to the home next door, as well.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.