UPDATE: Family of four escapes Winterville house fire

A home is a total loss after fire ripped through it Sunday night.

Winterville Community Fire Department says it happened at a home on the 4000 block of NC 903 South around 9:08 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the 2nd floor of the home when they arrived.

Four people including a young child were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out thanks to working smoke alarms.

The cause remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

Fire officials say that the home was being rented and those living there did not have renters insurance.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family but those interested in helping themy with clothes or other donations can reach out to the Winterville Community Fire Department.

The owner of the home says it was built in the 1920s.





