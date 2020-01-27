Holocaust Remembrance special musical performance at ECU

Monday marks an important anniversary and time to remember victims of the Holocaust.

For the 75th anniversary of the liberation of an Auschwitz concentration camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, ECU faculty members commemorated the 6 million victims through music with a special performance in Fleming Recital Hall Monday night.

Emanuel Gruber, an ECU Chamber professor, recalled his own family's fear in Romania during that dark time. “It affected so much my own people. And for no reason...They were ready to go to the concentration camps," he remembered.

Joined by a pianist and narrator, Gruber played the cello, performing music from Schindler's list - a powerful film about the Holocaust.

"By keeping this memory alive, first of all we respect the victims but also will influence people to be less hateful to be less impartial," said Gruber. He explained that music is a strong way to move people emotionally and connect one another through sound.