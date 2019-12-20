Holiday shopping rush expected to peak this weekend

It's the last weekend before the Christmas holiday and many across the East are still finishing their gift shopping.

Local businesses in Greenville say they expect a lot of shoppers to come into their stores in the coming days.

"The weekend before Christmas is busy," said Halo Home store owner Jessica Ceravone.

At local stores like Halo Home in Uptown, shoppers like Donna Austin are searching for gifts as the holiday approaches.

"You can just find so many more unique items, more specialty items, things that are just really good for folks that have everything, they're really hard to shop for on your list," said Austin.

Many others have similar ideas heading to shops and restaurants in the Dickinson Avenue District.

The National Retail Federation says the rush is just beginning. According to the trade association, an estimated 148 million people will shop on the Saturday before Christmas, making it the biggest shopping day of the year.

"This weekend I think its gonna be huge," said Lucas Owens the founder of Nog, a pop-up egg nog shop.

Nog gives those proceeds to the Children's Miracle Network at Vidant Medical Center's James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital and having lots of customers is good for the shop.

"Throughout the night it gets busier. We are, I feel this year we're a little bit of a post-dinner which we're good with," said Owens.

This is both Halo Home and Nog's second Christmas seasons and their staff says it's been busy all month but they see the weekend as an opportunity for the Dickenson Avenue area to grow.

"We love the spot that we're in this year. The customer base has just been super incredible, very supportive," said Owens.

"I've seen a lot of people on the streets. Uptown is the new and upcoming thing so we're hoping to generate more business," said Cervone.

Owens says Nog has already collected more money this season than it had by this point in 2018. The shop has collected about $2,000 for Children's Miracle Network.

The National Retail Federation says more than half of holiday shoppers will purchase their last gift during the week before Christmas.