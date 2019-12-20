Holiday flights out of Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County

Nearly 7 million Americans are expected to fly to their holiday destinations this year and according to AAA, that’s the highest number in 16 years.

Friday marks the start of what is predicted to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

At Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County, the local airport didn’t have crazy lines but it was still busier than normal and expect to be busy throughout the weekend.

Albert J. Ellis Airport, or OAJ, expects to see about 15 thousand travelers over the next 10 days with Friday and Saturday likely be the busiest days.

Those using the Raleigh Durham Airport can expect Sunday and Monday to be busiest with a record-breaking 1-point-2 million expected fliers. That's up 7 percent from last December.

In Onslow County, travelers Friday expect a hectic day at airports all over the country.

“OAJ, I wasn’t expecting it to be very packed, of course, it’s more packed than normal. But I’m expecting Charlotte and DFW to be hectic,” said Karlyee Slocum.

Another traveler, Will Eifrig echoed those concerns. He said, “I expect it to be crazy. It always is this time of year. I’m just so thankful there haven’t been any snowstorms because I just have like the worst luck this year getting stuck in those.”

Officials remind travelers that even the sunniest and warmest of destinations are not exempt from travel delays. They said, during the holiday rush, planes can be coming from any region and delays can happen.

Airport employees also recommend avoiding flying with wrapped gifts, even in checked bags, because those are still scanned and wrapping paper can block out its contents.

They suggest wrapping your gifts when you get to your destination or giving gift cards.

Also, depending on when you last flew, TSA guidelines may have changed. To save time at security, they suggest checking TSA-dot-Gov for current rules and restrictions.