Hog house destroyed in afternoon fire in Pitt County

A hog house was destroyed in a fire this afternoon in Pitt County.

Multiple fire departments were called to the fire around 12:30 p.m. The hog farm is located off Highway 33, east of Grimesland.

The farm, owned by Smithfield Foods, has nine hog houses. Video from the scene shows a collapsed roof on the one hog house, while the others are intact.

Grimesland Assistant Fire Chief Dan Strickland says it took a half dozen volunteer fire departments about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

He said it was a wind-driven fire and that the house was full of hogs. All the hogs inside the 300-foot long house perished.

The Pitt County Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with determining a cause for the fire.