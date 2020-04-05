History-making Saints kicker Tom Dempsey dies from coronavirus crisis, report says

Legendary New Orleans Saints place kicker Tom Dempsey died Saturday night after a battle with COVID-19. He was 73.

It is unknown what the cause of death was, but coronavirus has not been ruled out. The Saints Hall of Fame kicker recently tested positive.

Nola.com first reported the death.

Dempsey is best known for kicking a record-setting 63-yard field goal with no toes on his right foot. The record was broken decades later by Denver kicker Matt Prater with a 64-yard field goal.

Dempsey’s family said he was diagnosed with coronavirus in late March. The Saints kicker lived at the Lambeth House assisted living center where 15 people have died from COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

