Historical plaques honor African Americans disinterred from Cedar Grove Cemetery

Two historical plaques are being placed in New Bern cemeteries honoring the plight of at least a dozen African Americans who were disinterred from Cedar Grove Cemetery during the early 1900s.

A public ceremony and plaque placement honoring and restoring respect to these citizens is planned for February 29th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s AME Zion Church at 617 Queen Street.

In 2014 the New Bern Sun Journal reported on several African Americans whose graves and remains were removed from Cedar Grove Cemetery in 1914 and re-interred in Greenwood Cemetery in order to make room for more whites. The article explains one of many laws that grew out of the Jim Crow era that banned African Americans from being buried at Cedar Grove. The disinterred remains were taken to Greenwood Cemetery and buried in a mass grave near the entrance.

Following the report, a group of citizens led by Reverend Robert Johnson and Ben Watford approached the city with their concerns. The City contacted Dr. Charles Ewen, Director of the Department of Anthropology at East Carolina University for assistance. In March 2019, Dr. Ewen and a group of students from ECU’s Bioarcheology Laboratory excavated the mass grave at Greenwood. They found only a few fractured bones and the remains were significantly commingled. Ben Watford and Reverend Johnson recommended the remains stay put at Greenwood.

The city of New Bern and the concerned citizens group discussed ways to honor, restore respect, and bring dignity to these citizens and the decision was made to place two historical plaques near the entrances to both cemeteries.

The final plaques are expected to be delivered and installed in mid-March.

