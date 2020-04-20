Craven County highway ramp closing Monday morning

If you plan on heading out on Monday morning, be aware a highway ramp is closing in Craven County.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 east onto south Glenburnie road will close at 6:30 a.m. and open back up at 7 p.m.

This is so state crew can make upgrades. If you need to get to South Glenburnie, you can keep going on U.S. 70 east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Take a left and stay under the overpass and turn left onto 70 west.

This is all part of the project between Raleigh and Morehead City to widen shoulders and repave the highway. The Craven County portion is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.