Highway marker honoring Native American athlete is missing

Officials say a highway marker honoring a Native American Olympic gold medalist has gone missing.

News outlets report the marker honoring James "Jim" Thorpe was reportedly still at its post in Rocky Mount as of last week.

The state says Thorpe was born on an Oklahoma reservation in 1888 and became a professional baseball player in 1909 when he joined the Rocky Mount Railroaders in North Carolina. It says he also played professional football and was a standout in track and field.

Three years later, he won gold medals in the pentathlon and the decathlon at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm. A town in Pennsylvania is named after him.

