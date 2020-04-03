Highway Patrol not stopping vehicles to see where they're going

If you don't have to be on the highways you are urged to stay home.

State Troopers are still patrolling the highways during the COVIC-19 pandemic and the governor's Stay at Home Order.

Troopers say they're only stopping vehicles that pose a threat to public safety.

The Highway Patrol is not stopping cars and people just to see where they are going.

The patrol urges everyone to follow the governors orders and only venture out if absolutely necessary.

The Highway Patrol also says they are trying to limit exposure with people. Troopers wear protective gloves and also use hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of the virus.

